Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €50.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.09 ($55.40).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW opened at €42.62 ($50.14) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.65.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.