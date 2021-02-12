Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. 3,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.