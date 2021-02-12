Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $206.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.65.

NYSE:ITW opened at $200.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.82 and its 200-day moving average is $200.74. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

