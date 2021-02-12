Desjardins Increases Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to $55.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $22.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGC. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 573,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

