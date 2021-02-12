Desjardins Comments on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $8.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$93.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$97.60.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$96.84 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$102.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$97.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is 56.16%.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

