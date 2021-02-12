Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $119.97 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Dent has a market cap of $119.97 million and approximately $115.49 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dent has traded up 198.2% against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00064153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.60 or 0.01097091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00055493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006343 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.68 or 0.05823215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027356 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00020142 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

