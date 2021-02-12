Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to $1.20 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $1.15 to $1.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
DNN stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.27.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.