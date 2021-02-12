Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) PT Raised to $1.20 at Raymond James

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $1.15 to $1.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

DNN stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 645,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

