Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Carole Ho Sells 1,470 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $109,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DNLI opened at $69.55 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

