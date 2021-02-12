Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the January 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DFMTF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 830,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.