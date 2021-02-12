Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Down 89.3% in January

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the January 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DFMTF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 830,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,737. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
About Defense Metals
