DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $309,145.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00022153 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 79.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,422,873 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

