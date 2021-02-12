DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $24.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

