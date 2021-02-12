DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DCP opened at $20.86 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

DCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

