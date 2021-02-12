DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Announces Earnings Results

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:DCP opened at $20.86 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.
DCP Midstream Company Profile
DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.