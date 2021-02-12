DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 275 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 77,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 89,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

