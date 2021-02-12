DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 171 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $187.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

