DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. DaVita updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 7.75-8.75 EPS.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.68. 34,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,849. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $201,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

