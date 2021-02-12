Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) Short Interest Up 866.7% in January

Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 866.7% from the January 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Davis Select International ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Davis Select International ETF has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 191,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $729,000.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.