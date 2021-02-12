Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.37 million.Datadog also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.03 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $117.60. 3,542,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,146. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average is $95.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3,918.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.44.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,959.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Insiders sold 2,328,827 shares of company stock worth $231,615,633 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

