DATA (DTA) Market Cap Hits $10.56 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. DATA has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and $1.60 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 94.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.05 or 0.01081601 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.29 or 0.05435506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026684 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019815 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

