Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $231.93

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $231.93 and last traded at $229.34, with a volume of 9543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.