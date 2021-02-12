Darla H. Whitaker Sells 30,658 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.60 and a 200 day moving average of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $179.90.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.