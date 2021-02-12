Dame Louise Makin Buys 10,000 Shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) insider Dame Louise Makin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,459 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £245,900 ($321,269.92).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,523 ($32.96) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 54.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,514.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,371.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. Halma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,637 ($34.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a GBX 6.87 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. Halma plc (HLMA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Halma plc (HLMA.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,135.63 ($27.90).

About Halma plc (HLMA.L)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

