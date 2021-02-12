Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 44,057 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,057 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $589,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock valued at $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP opened at $157.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.14 and a 200-day moving average of $122.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $157.78. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.