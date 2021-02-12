Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 86,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 172,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

ITW opened at $200.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $224.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.74. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

