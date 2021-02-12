Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.77 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 401.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,878 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Copart by 65.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $22,911,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,878,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth about $20,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $115.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

