Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 181.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $77.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

