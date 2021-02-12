Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM opened at $85.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

