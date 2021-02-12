Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 57.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 62,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $118.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

