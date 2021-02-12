Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 22,955 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after purchasing an additional 82,051 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $574,933,000 after purchasing an additional 611,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,487,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $240.66 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

