Dai Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Dai has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $292.42 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.42 or 0.01072813 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00054806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.63 or 0.05471329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00034013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044192 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,040,707,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,040,707,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

