DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBH. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $17.19.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,350 shares of company stock valued at $313,629. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

