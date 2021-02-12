DA Davidson Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Neutral

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

CarGurus stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,871,442. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CarGurus by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CarGurus by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 20.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after buying an additional 1,234,123 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

