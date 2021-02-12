CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, an increase of 320.3% from the January 14th total of 44,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 966,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CYREN stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.36% of CYREN worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.72. CYREN has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

About CYREN

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

