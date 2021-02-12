Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) PT Raised to $25.00

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 135.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CYTH opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30. Cyclo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

In related news, Director Markus Sieger acquired 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,133.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

