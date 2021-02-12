CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 54% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.06 or 0.00407789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047858 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,755.89 or 0.99839336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00045553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00076212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.