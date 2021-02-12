CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.13. 90,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,612,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

