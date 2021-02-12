Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 43,000 Shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 168.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.72 million, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

