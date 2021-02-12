Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.50 Million

Analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to announce sales of $43.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Cutera reported sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $141.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $142.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $187.40 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $188.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cutera.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cutera by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cutera by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Cutera by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,448. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $575.72 million, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

