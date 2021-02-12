CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $629.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,954.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,153,296 shares of company stock valued at $32,974,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

