Curio Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges (CUR)

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 207.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $268,702.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001859 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.51 or 0.01095543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006315 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.29 or 0.05821584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020036 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00034987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Curio Profile

Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

