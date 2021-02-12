Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings per share of $3.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $13.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $14.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.73 to $18.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Cummins stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. Cummins has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.09. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

