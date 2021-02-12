Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cubic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.36.

NYSE:CUB opened at $69.82 on Monday. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Cubic by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth $193,000.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

