Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cubic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUB. Zacks Investment Research raised Cubic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.36.
NYSE:CUB opened at $69.82 on Monday. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.08 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Cubic by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth $193,000.
About Cubic
Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.
