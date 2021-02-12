CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE CTS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $32.70. 83,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.79. CTS has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

