CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Down 6.3%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 910,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 626,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

CTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $246.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.