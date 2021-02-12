CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

CSX has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

CSX stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

