CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%.

Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 21,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,111. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $967.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

