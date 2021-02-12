CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%.
Shares of NYSE:CRY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.91. 21,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,111. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $967.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $383,318.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About CryoLife
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.
