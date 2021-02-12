Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.35-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. Crown also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crown
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.
