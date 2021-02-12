Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $122.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

CCK stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

