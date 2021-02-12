Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. Crown also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-6.80 EPS.

NYSE:CCK traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $98.13. 4,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.77.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

