Crown (CRW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,265.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. Crown has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $17,265.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,566,372 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

