CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading Up 20% Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $768,050.30 and approximately $1,162.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,500,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,210 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

